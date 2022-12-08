Survey: process automation is key to a more robust supply chain

Companies are increasingly looking to process automation as one key to building a robust supply chain during times of economic uncertainty, according to a survey from data integration provider Precisely.

The top supply chain concerns driving the push for process automation are resiliency (51%), agility (46%), and collaboration (24%), Massachusetts-based Precisely said in its “Process Automation in Supply Chain” report. Precisely conducted the global survey between July and September, polling 105 members of SAPinsider, an SAP software membership group that includes companies across a wide range of geographies, industries, and company sizes.

The responses come against a backdrop of disruptive world events which has pushed businesses to increasingly battle against global supply chain turmoil, even as they face mounting pressures to keep pace with changing consumer preferences for digital, local, and sustainable goods.

“With recent world events including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and impacts from climate change, it’s no surprise that supply chain resiliency is top of mind for businesses worldwide,” Mark Vigoroso, chief content officer at SAPinsider, said in a release. “While adoption of technologies has been slow to-date, the need to create a resilient supply chain ecosystem has never been more apparent, and we’re seeing organizations increasingly turn to process automation as a way to build robust supply chain capabilities and help navigate the uncertainty in the market.”

The research found that 89% of respondents believe process automation in the supply chain is either “important” or “very important” to attain their digital transformation objectives. However, a major gap remains between where the industry needs to be and where it currently stands: Nearly three-fourths (72%) indicated that less than 50% of their supply chain processes are currently automated.

“Ultimately, supply chain resilience relies upon a programmatic approach for improving end-to-end process visibility and risk monitoring. To be successful, supply chains must become both digital and autonomous to keep pace with disruptive global events and changing consumer expectations,” John Reda, SVP – Product Management for Data Integration at Precisely, said in a release. “It’s clear that process automation is critical, but the success of digitized processes and workflows will also rely upon the accuracy, consistency, and context of the data feeding them. Supply chain transformation, fueled by data integrity, will be the key to confident decision-making during the uncertain times ahead.”