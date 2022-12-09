A look at tomorrow’s jobs today

Few industries have seen as much innovation and technological advancement in recent years as supply chain, as logistics operations have embraced digitalization, robotics, smartphone apps, the internet of things, and cloud computing. But even as these tools have revolutionized the sector, companies and employers are keeping their sights on an even more important resource: the workforce of the future.

In order to attract top talent for jobs requiring expertise in cutting-edge technology, the industry group MHI has released a series of a dozen short films designed to raise awareness and to provide education about the supply chain and material handling industries.

The “Jobs of Tomorrow” series features 22-minute episodes featuring interviews with industry leaders, academics, educators, college students, and others working in the field. Each episode showcases the latest technologies in action, with video footage from multiple warehousing and distribution facilities.

“What’s truly unique about the ‘Jobs of Tomorrow’ docuseries is its focus on what happens inside supply chain facilities, a behind-the-scenes view,” John Paxton, CEO of MHI, said in a release. “Most people have never seen the inside of a distribution center, so they often associate them with the low-tech warehouses of the past. This series shows, in action, how [technologically advanced] these operations have become and what the future holds for careers in the supply chain.”