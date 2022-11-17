Deck Commerce & Distribution Management Integrate to Improve Order Orchestration for Crayola

St. Louis, MO:

Distribution Management, a national third-party fulfillment and distribution provider, announces its integration and partnership with Deck Commerce, an award-winning order management solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, to enhance the omnichannel strategy for Crayola.

This system integration creates a holistic order management and DTC order fulfillment solution for retailers and brands, like Crayola, seeking to improve order orchestration, inventory visibility, transaction processing and comprehensive omnichannel order fulfillment capabilities.

"We love working with best-in-breed partners that help our customers grow. Launching this integration with Distribution Management gives direct-to-consumer retailers the ability to route and fulfill orders in the most efficient way possible—meeting consumers' high expectations for how and when they receive their order,” says Chris Deck, CEO & Founder of Deck Commerce.

This relationship is built on a shared vision for enabling DTC brands and retailers to thrive and offers Deck Commerce customers access to a nationwide fulfillment footprint for offering fast, cost-effective shipping solutions and speed to customer and shelf.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Deck Commerce,” added David Reinkemeyer, VP of Sales, Distribution Management. “Deck provides a world-class order management system and experience for brands and retailers, which fits well when paired with our investments in order automation and fulfillment technology to complement that seamless customer experience.”

ABOUT DECK COMMERCE

Deck Commerce is the leading order management system (OMS) for retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, feature-rich platform automates inventory, transactions, fulfillment, and return workflows – giving retailers the power and efficiency to grow globally and across channels. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more visit www.deckcommerce.com.

ABOUT DISTRIBUTION MANAGEMENT

Distribution Management is a national technology, fulfillment and distribution provider specializing in automated order handling, fulfillment and shipping of small package goods. DM is able to reach 99% of the U.S. within one to two days and international shipments within three days from its five strategically located distribution centers. DM’s order accuracy rate of 99.9% is reflective of the operational excellence and efficiencies that have resulted from significant investment in technology and a dedicated IT development staff specializing in integration, automation and real-time reporting. Visit Distribution Management to learn more.

