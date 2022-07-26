Direct-to-Consumer Retailers in the Kid, Toy, and Baby Space Love the Deck Commerce OMS

St. Louis, MO – July 26, 2022 - Deck Commerce, the leading order management system (OMS) for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers and brands, knows what it takes for toy, kid, and baby retailers to be successful. The Deck Commerce OMS is purpose-built to enhance the customer experience and right-size order management processes.

“Becoming a Direct-to-Consumer retailer doesn’t come with clear instructions,” said Chris Deck, CEO and Founder, Deck Commerce. “That’s why it’s important for toy, kid, and baby retailers to work with a built-for-purpose order management system that’s agile enough to tackle any new opportunity that comes their way.”

With the fall of Toys-R-Us, many DTC retailers transitioned to sell on marketplaces like Amazon, Target, and Walmart, while others have strengthened their own DTC websites to sell more products online. The key to DTC's success lies in controlling the brand experience at every touchpoint – from marketplaces and retail stores to their eCommerce website. Forrester believes that brands in the kid, baby, and toy space could see more than half of their revenue come through their channels (mainly eCommerce). To build a robust direct-to-consumer strategy, brands need the right technology to curate a coveted customer experience.

Deck Commerce has worked with Toy, Kid, and Baby Brands for over twenty years and knows what retailers need to be successful. The Deck Commerce OMS is a building block for kids, toys, and baby brands because it helps control the brand experience at every touchpoint—from marketplaces and retail stores to their eCommerce website. The OMS has:

• The ability to automate manual processes, such as preorder and backorder workflows, to reduce the time retailers spend updating payment, inventory, and customer communications, so their customers enjoy a reliable experience every time.

• Prebuilt workflows for BOPIS, BORIS, Curbside Pickup, and Ship-from-Store built for high-volume omnichannel retailers.

• Smart routing workflows can be leveraged when dropshipping to increase fulfillment margins, centralize all orders, and automate channel-based compliance and fulfillment rules.

• Automated workflows for preorders and backorders to help drop a new toy and leverage preorders to drive sales.

• Real-time visibility to where an order is in the fulfillment process. Retailer customers are sent communications like order status, shipment notifications, payment capture, SMS notifications, and more.

• The ability to handle multiple currencies, languages, and geo-specific workflows so retailers can sell anywhere in the world.

Deck Commerce helps direct-to-consumer toy, kid, and baby brands right-size their order management processes to prevent customer frustrations by letting customers know what products are available to purchase, either online, in the store, or curbside. Retailers can also enhance customer experiences with digital and physical gift cards, subscription services, and custom products.

Deck Commerce is the leading OMS for direct-to-consumer retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, cloud-based platform powers seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences through inventory management, robust order orchestration, and transaction processing. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more, visit deckcommerce.com.