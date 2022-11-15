3PLs: Complete Orders Faster with Flexible Automation

Learn how traditional automation systems fall short and why 3PLs are choosing flexible automation to drive efficiencies facility-wide.

November 15, 2022
To meet the growing demands of e-commerce and make up for the labor shortages, 3PLs are accelerating automation in their facilities. However traditional automation solutions may not provide the flexibility needed to serve the unique requirements of different customers.

By implementing flexible automation with mobile robots, you can:

  • Update your workflows as customer needs change
  • Improve throughput by 25% by augmenting workers with mobile robots
  • Significantly reduce walking, enabling your workers to focus on productive tasks

Robotics Robotic Picking and Loading Warehousing 3PL
