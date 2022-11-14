Concentric, LLC, an OnPoint Group Company, Acquires Texas Motive Solutions

Concentric, LLC, the national leader in DC power management for the material handling and critical power industries, announced the acquisition of Texas Motive Solutions, a top provider of service solutions to forklift dealers across Texas. This acquisition expands Concentric’s footprint and capabilities for customers in two of the top 10 US logistics markets, Dallas and Houston.

An exclusive provider of Hawker Powersource, Inc., Texas Motive Solutions has a well-established reputation of delivering efficient service in the battery sales and solutions’ niche alongside a strong team of expert, service-minded technicians. The company is led by Evin Sisemore, a veteran of the battery industry. She founded Texas Motive alongside her husband, attorney Justin Sisemore in 2018.



“Evin Sisemore has built one of the most dynamic sales and service teams in the forklift power industry, a sector that has historically lacked female figures in key leadership positions. We are humbled to add one of the industry’s best to our team at Concentric. Evin’s focus on the customer and forklift dealer aligns directly with our own mission to bring consistency, safety and cost savings to our partners. We will be merging all Texas operations under Evin’s leadership and look forward to continuing to support our customers’ future success,” said Concentric Chief Operating Officer, John Winter.

“We are excited to support Concentric’s success in the Texas market while expanding the services and capabilities we provide to our current customer base. High velocity facilities are historically underserved in the forklift power industry and we look forward to helping them meet the challenges they’re facing while delivering results in an increasingly complex supply chain” said Evin Sisemore.



For additional information about Concentric or this acquisition, visit www.concentricusa.com or https://www.concentricusa.com/partners/acquisition-announcement..

About Concentric

Concentric, an OnPoint Group Company, is the national leader in DC power management and maintenance for the material handling and critical power industries. The company’s signature solution, GuaranteedPOWER® is an industry-first, enabling leading manufacturers, and distributors to improve safety and consistency through a fixed cost program delivering 30% average total cost savings. Concentric partners with both facility and corporate teams, helping them find a better way to manage consistency across the nation as they design, integrate and operate their forklift and backup power systems. Learn more at concentricusa.com.