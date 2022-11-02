Ryder hits acquisition trail again with Dotcom Distribution takeover

Logistics and transportation provider Ryder System Inc. has turned again to its vigorous mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy to expand its e-commerce capabilities, announcing today that it has bought Dotcom Distribution, a New Jersey-based provider of omnichannel fulfillment and distribution services.

According to Miami-based Ryder, the acquisition will further bolster its e-commerce solution for both business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) brands in high-value verticals including health, beauty and cosmetics, and fashion and apparel.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Ryder said that it would hire Dotcom Distribution’s leadership team, including founder and CEO Maria Haggerty, as well as its operations team, totaling approximately 100 full-time employees.

The move also increases Ryder’s national footprint with the addition of a 400,000-square-foot multiclient fulfillment facility in Edison, New Jersey. The company said its e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment solution now delivers to 100% of the U.S. within two days and 60% of the U.S. within one day.

The Dotcom Distribution deal follows Ryder’s $480 million move in December to buy another e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment provider, Whiplash, which was formerly known as Port Logistics Group. In addition to gaining a network of 19 warehouses in that acquisition, Ryder had previously gained 17 more DCs through its 2021 arrangement to buy Midwest Warehouse & Distribution System of Woodridge, Illinois. And even more recently, Ryder bought Baton, a San Francisco tech startup whose platform speeds up truck deliveries at DCs by shrinking detention and dwell time.

“We look forward to welcoming Dotcom Distribution’s customers into the Ryder family of brands and capitalizing on the synergies created with the acquisition, as well as the improved scalability, flexibility, and speed-to-market that our omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment technology delivers,” Jeff Wolpov, senior vice president of Ryder E-commerce by Whiplash, said in a release.