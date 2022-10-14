NFI Expands eCommerce Solutions with the Launch of NFI eCom

“By working with global brands, NFI has the expertise in solving the unique set of challenges they face from inventory placement, consistency of customer experience, and addressing labor challenges through automation and continuous improvement,” said Sid Brown, CEO of NFI. “Our team designed a turn-key solution that gives mid-market brands access to working with a leading 3PL that allows them to grow and scale without switching providers or constantly redesigning their supply chain.”

As the 4th largest warehousing and fulfillment provider in North America, NFI has a proven track record of helping global brands scale successfully. Through NFI eCom, growing eCommerce brands can meet customer service demands by accessing the company’s 68M+ sq ft of warehouse space in North America. Brands can also leverage NFI’s port services, global freight forwarding and integrated logistics offerings to provide a true end-to-end experience.

With the mission to help brands scale their supply chain as they grow, NFI eCom prioritized offerings that strengthen the overall eCommerce capabilities the team already provides. The user-oriented client portal brings advanced features such as inventory and order tracking, analytics, small parcel management, reporting, 100+ pre-built integrations, and more. NFI eCom’s tools and infrastructure are designed to onboard eCom brands faster, ensuring brands do not miss out on growth opportunities.

Through a real-time view of fulfillment operations, NFI eCom empowers brands to exercise complete control and make better decisions to fuel growth. With its roots embedded in 90 years of operational excellence, customer centricity, people-led and technology-enabled approach, NFI eCom has claimed its spot as the fulfillment partner brands can trust.

About NFI:

NFI is a fully-integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, New Jersey. Privately held by the Brown family since 1932, the company generates more than $3.8 billion in annual revenue and employs over 16,000 associates. NFI owns and operates more than 68 million square feet of warehouse space alongside a dedicated fleet of 5,100 tractors and 13,200 trailers. NFI’s relentless innovation and unparalleled service deliver logistics solutions that transform the way business gets done. With the launch of the new NFI eCom solution, NFI is leveraging its ninety years of operational knowledge to help mid-tier eCommerce brands scale their business. For more information about NFI, visit www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777. For more info about NFI eCom, visit https://ecommerce.nfiindustries.com/