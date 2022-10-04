Aeroterm Selects Lödige Industries for Modernization Project at New York's JFK Airport

New York City/Paderborn, October 4, 2022 – Aeroterm, North America’s largest third party on-airport developer, has selected Lödige Industries, the world's leading provider of cargo terminal solutions, to install a state-of-the-art automated cargo system at John F. Kennedy International Airport‘s new 350,000-square-foot cargo facility. Lödige’s system will be exclusively used by Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), the main cargo handler at JFK.

The new cargo facility, which is being built on a 26-acre site, will include greater ramp capacity to handle three of today’s large modern air cargo freighters (Group VI aircraft) simultaneously. It will also have more than 50 dock doors for the efficient transfer and tracking of goods through the facility.

Lödige’s system will feature two elevating transfer vehicles with a ULD storage rack for 218 ULD positions and three-level ULD racks to ensure high storage density in WFS's new terminal and free up space for other handling activities, amongst other things. This advanced level of automation guarantees efficient throughput and high safety standards, as well as optimal operational processes, areas that are very important for WFS. The equipment also includes three truck docks, a castor deck area and 14 elevating workstations.

When completed in early 2024, JFK’s new cargo facility is expected to handle an annual throughput of approximately 350,000 tonnes.

"Our new cargo facility, equipped with Lödige’s state-of-the-art systems, is designed for maximum efficiency. Thanks to this market-leading cargo handling technology, we are ideally equipped for future growth and can offer our customers the best possible service at all times," says Jeffrey Bounds SVP Program Management & Center of Excellence|The Americas from WFS.

"As the first new cargo facility built at JFK in two decades, this project is an essential step in revitalising JFK as a cargo hub,” said Bryan Rosenberger, Vice President Design & Construction at Aeroterm. “On each development project, Realterm partners with both local and global groups for best-in-class expertise in design, construction and specific air cargo equipment. We are excited to partner with Lödige on this development.”

"The US cargo industry is showing a great sense of optimism this year and we are proud to contribute to JFK's ambitious modernisation programme. We are confident that our high-efficiency cargo handling solutions and years of local experience will support WFS in achieving its quality, speed, and safety goals and continue to grow through increased efficiency in the new facility," said Jonathan Hardy, Managing Director USA at Lödige Industries.