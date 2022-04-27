Aeroterm Acquires Two Airport-Adjacent Warehouses in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Aeroterm, a leading owner and developer of on-airport cargo facilities part of the Realterm company, announces the acquisition of two airport-adjacent warehouses located at 2990 and 3000 Airway Avenue in Costa Mesa, Calif. With a combined total of 142,273 square feet across seven acres, both warehouses have exclusive access to the John Wayne Airport runway via a special gate. They also offer a total of 30 loading positions.

“Suburban Orange County is one of the most densely populated counties in the country,” said David Rose, Managing Director and Senior Fund Manager, Aeroterm. “Given the location and direct access to the airport, the properties are an exceptional acquisition that will appeal to a wide array of tenants.”

Both 2990 and 3000 Airway Avenue are strategically located to service the Orange County region with easy access to I-55, I-405 and I-73. The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are within a 40-minute drive.

“Adding assets in one of the most desirable logistics markets in the country is a significant addition to our portfolio. Due to the rapid growth in air cargo and the land constrained nature of many airports, logistics facilities adjacent to airports are serving a much-needed use for tenants that require direct access to the airfield,” said Greg Russell, Senior Vice President of Investments, Aeroterm.

Highlights of 2990 and 3000 Airway Ave. include:

• Square feet: 142,273 SF

• Land area: 7 acres

• Loading positions: 30

• Access: I-55, I-405 and I-73