The Loading Dock Inspection Kit.

A daily dock check to prevent downtime and business disruption.

Loading Dock Inspection Kit
October 3, 2022
Most of what comes and goes from your business passes through the loading dock. A dock in need of unscheduled maintenance or repairs can cost a company thousands of dollars a day. And worse, failing equipment can increase risk of injury in an already hazardous area in the workplace.

The disruption created by a closed dock should not be underestimated, Just In Time quickly becomes Just Too Late, and that can create a domino effect of dissatisfaction for your customers. 

A simple tactic to avoid the need for unscheduled maintenance-related dock closures, is to conduct a daily inspection using a consistent, comprehensive checklist. 

The Loading Dock Inspection Kitfrom Ideal Warehouse Innovations, leaders in dock safety, includes a month’s worth of daily inspection checklists (with carbon copies); bold easy to spot PASS/FAIL labels; and a bright, safety-yellow paddle that triples as a checklist booklet holder, on-site display for PASS or FAIL label, and a convenient writing surface.

Easy to add to your daily routine, a dock inspection can spot issues before they become urgent. Things like malfunctioning communication lights, that would create risk for forklift drivers from early trailer departure; missing or broken wheel chocks, that can result in dangerous trailer creep; a worn dock seal or dock shelter, that can let the weather in, resulting in slip/fall hazards; and more. 

With early discovery of issues, maintenance and repairs can be planned at convenient times, and business efficiency is protected. A simple checklist strategy can save the day… by saving the dock!

For more information, please visit bit.ly/3UHGtF0

