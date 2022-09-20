Raymond Recognized For Dedication To Increase Sustainability Efforts Through Advancements In Energy

GREENE, N.Y., September 20, 2022 — As the global supply chain continues to focus on environmentally friendly solutions and energy efficiency, The Raymond Corporation remains committed to providing solutions that offer unparalleled efficiency and performance. Inbound Logistics named The Raymond Corporation a 2022 Green Supply Chain Partner in recognition of its ongoing sustainability efforts. This award joins over 20 other green supply chain awards Raymond has won in its pursuit to provide warehouses with more sustainable energy products.



Each year, Inbound Logistics selects its 75 Green Supply Chain Partners (G75) based on the companies’ current and ongoing green logistics initiatives. These companies are dedicated to developing and implementing best practices that help operations become more socially and environmentally friendly.



Inbound Logistics chose Raymond for its dedication to continuously improving sustainability efforts within its warehouses, including utilizing alternative fuels or energy sources, implementing a reuse/recycling program, shutting down equipment to reduce power draw over breaks, reusing wastewater and incorporating sustainable packaging.



“As a company, we continually invest in new technologies and business practices that help us reduce our own carbon footprint, one innovation at a time,” said Jennifer de Souza, vice president, energy solutions, procurement and leasing at The Raymond Corporation. “Being in an industry that keeps the world moving, we must work to implement solutions that not only enhance efficiency and productivity but also work to minimize environmental impacts.”



Beyond technology solutions, Raymond has taken a long-lens view of alternative energy adoption, including collaborative efforts with community organizations and industry associations, as well as a strong focus on forwarding education initiatives to develop future talent and technologies.



Building on this experience, de Souza has been invited to speak at the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Electricity’s second annual Energy Storage Grand Challenge Summit, which is being held at the Argonne National Laboratory main campus and virtually Sept. 27 and 28. De Souza will join an expert panel discussion focusing on regional strategies to commercialize energy storage technologies at 8:30 a.m. ET on Sept. 28.



The company has been a leader in developing a line of energy-efficient power solutions designed to keep customers running in a variety of applications. Energy Essentials Distributed by Raymond® lithium-ion batteries provide companies with a comprehensive lithium-ion, high-performance energy solution to optimize their operations. The implementation of Energy Essentials batteries provides customers with significant productivity enhancements, including increased uptime and reduced electricity consumption, by allowing for more time between charges.



About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

