ContainerPort Group Levels-Up for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

In honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, ContainerPort Group (CPG®), a top 10 intermodal drayage and logistics solutions provider, along with American Trucking Associations (ATA) and the entire trucking industry, is thanking the nearly 1,300 men and women who comprise the CPG owner operator fleet, as well as the 3.6 million other truck drivers across the country who deliver for America and its communities.

“This is our favorite week of the year,” said CPG President Joey Palmer. “We take showing our appreciation for our fleet seriously by going above and beyond the normal, regular gratitude we show for our drivers. We want them to know without a shadow of doubt that ContainerPort is nothing without our fleet. We hope the giveaways and activities we have planned for the week make everyone feel appreciated.”

Employees across all 26 terminal locations will be handing out food, CPG-branded gear and gifts, custom car magnets for taking the appreciation on the road, raffling off gift cards and various prizes, and making personal phone calls to drivers. The week will culminate with two grand prize raffle giveaways: one owner operator will become the proud new owner of a 2022 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic motorcycle, and another winner will receive $5,000 to use towards a vacation of their choosing.

CPG’s owner operators and other truck drivers across the country are critical to the supply chain flow that keeps our economy and communities moving forward. About 70% of America’s freight tonnage is annually delivered by truck, which amounts to over 10 billion tons. As essential workers, the efforts and contributions of frontline truck drivers are deserving of America’s gratitude and appreciation. While the world sleeps, they keep moving, no matter the season, weather, or circumstance.

