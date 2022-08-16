More drones could mean safer roads, cleaner air

The drone delivery movement may have gotten off to a slow start, but the news that Walmart and Amazon are set to launch aerial deliveries later this year has revived interest in the concept.

But what would a future with drone delivery look like? Dronedek, an Indianapolis-based startup that offers “smart mailboxes” for both traditional and drone deliveries, recently circulated its predictions on how widespread drone deliveries could change the cities where they operate.

So what will that future look like? For one thing, there will be fewer delivery vehicles on the roads, which means less traffic and fewer accidents, according to the company. Plus, fewer people will need to drive their cars to stores or restaurants, further reducing traffic congestion.

Then there are the environmental benefits. The decrease in traffic could lead to cleaner air, thanks to the resulting reduction in vehicle emissions, Dronedek also said.

Finally, the speed and security of parcel delivery will improve, according to Dronedek, which said its lockers will deter theft and wrong-address deliveries, while enabling 30-minute delivery times for many items.

“This is an exciting time for both businesses and consumers,” Dan O’Toole, the founder and CEO of Dronedek, said in a release. “We are on the brink of a revolutionary change that will fundamentally transform how things are delivered.”