Circle Logistics Enhances Spot Market by Monitoring Non-API Boards with Intelligent Bots

Circle Logistics (Circle), a leading asset-based full-service logistics company, is using Transport Pro’s backend rate engine platform for access to non-API boards and competitive rates. Using its Spot Quote system Circle Logistics has successfully built multiple AI-enabled bots to monitor those boards and bid in real-time using the rate engine.

The platform integration allows Circle’s team members to assist customers more quickly and effectively for rate monitoring and automated bidding on API and non-API boards for the spot market.

“One of the most beneficial digital freight brokerage capabilities is monitoring data in real-time,” said Eric Fortmeyer, president and CEO, Circle Logistics. “These tools empower our customer service representatives to have confidence in the customer quoting ability to adapt to market changes in a volatile market. This tech is also helpful in managing back office day-to-day operations.”

Although API’s enable logistics service providers to quickly, efficiently and accurately retrieve and process data, some boards are not equipped with API-based software, so the ability to create bots to communicate with those systems enables Circle to offer loads that may not otherwise be easily accessible.

“Transport Pro’s backend rate engine platform compiles rate data from the loads a broker moves, as well as data from top load boards,” said Kenneth Kloeppel, director of technology, Transport Pro. “With this integration, Circle Logistics can build custom tools to communicate with APIs and non-API boards using bots that monitor the available load boards and offer real-time quoting based on preconfigured margins, which greatly empowers the Circle team and customers.”

