Banyan Technology Enhanced Truckload Services Provide Real-Time Access to Load Boards, Spot Market

CLEVELAND, OH (September 29, 2022) – Banyan Technology, the leading provider of freight and logistics management software for all Over-The-Road (OTR) shipping, has announced the expansion of its enhanced Truckload services providing real-time access to load boards and the Spot Market that will be unveiled at the upcoming Connect 2022 Conference in Cleveland, Ohio.

“I am excited to showcase our commitment to providing clients with a complete Truckload solution that makes it easy to rate and book Truckload shipments via access to the public Spot Market as well as direct carrier APIs and automated management of contracted rates through our LIVE Connect™ platform,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan. “We are all-in for providing a comprehensive Truckload solution for our clients as this latest enhancement also augments our platform to allow clients to rate, compare and execute all OTR shipping modes from a single screen simplifying their shipping operations.”

The enhanced offering will be a focal point of the upcoming Connect 2022 Conference taking place October 5-7th. The conference will provide an exclusive view to the more than 100 attending clients, partners and prospects of the expanded Truckload solution, in addition to features for all OTR modes to help them save time and money on their shipping.

“Connect 2022 is the perfect time and place to showcase our newly enhanced Truckload service option that will round out our LIVE Connect offering for all OTR modes in a single platform,” said Deanna Castello, Director of Marketing for Banyan. “Conference attendees will have a unique opportunity to learn first-hand how to maximize the benefits of our LIVE Connect platform to make better freight buying and management decisions.”

With access to 3x more Carriers than any other provider, including more than 10,000 Local Carrier assets and drivers in the U.S. and Canada, clients can easily utilize solutions for LTL, Truckload, Local Carrier and Parcel within LIVE Connect to rate, schedule, and track shipments in real-time.

About Banyan Technology:

Banyan Technology, the leading provider of freight management software for all over-the-road (OTR) shipping, delivers real-time intel, actionable insights, and instant access to information to help drive greater operational efficiencies and cost savings for shippers, 3PLs, and supply chain partners. Our LIVE Connect™ platform provides innovative, flexible solutions for Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), Local Carrier, and Parcel shipping. To learn more, visit www.banyantechnology.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Connect 2022:

Driven by Banyan Technology’s unwavering pledge to our core values of being ingenious, tenacious by always going above and beyond, the company created its own Users Conference, which kicked off in the Fall of 2022. This event is exclusive for Banyan’s clients and partners and provides a valuable opportunity to gather and share first-hand information and experiences about strategies and techniques that help you maximize your overall experience and results within Banyan’s LIVE Connect platform. The event takes place in Cleveland, Ohio, across three days of education, hands-on workshops, user-driven panel discussions, networking, and collaboration opportunities. Attendees get the inside scoop on upcoming features within LIVE Connect, have an opportunity to share their ideas for system development and connect with key industry players.