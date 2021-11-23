Redwood Logistics Integrates Rating API Offering with Transportation Management by BluJay, now part

CHICAGO, (Nov. 23, 2021) – Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America, today announced its partnership with BluJay Solutions, now part of E2open, a leading provider of global supply chain software and services. The partnership will integrate Redwood’s Rating API with Transportation Management for Shippers software by BluJay, now part of E2open, providing users with instant rates, robust capacity and automatic tender acceptance capability.

“Rating API instantly connects customers to a network of over 20,000 carriers, delivering speed, security and scalability with just one click,” said Michael Johnson, EVP of Strategy, Redwood. “Integrating with the TMS application will empower our mutual customers to make the best business decisions using real-time information and streamlined automation.”

Built on top of a proprietary machine-learning pricing module and backed by over 20 years of supply chain experience, Redwood’s Rating API provides shippers with price transparency and flexible capacity embedded directly into their existing workflows. Shippers will benefit from instant rate visibility, streamlined operations and reliable capacity in any demand environment.

“Now part of E2open, BluJay has remained focused on providing our TMS customers with access to cutting-edge technologies like Redwood’s Rating API,” said Bryant Smith, director product management at E2open. “Connecting with purpose-built software applications and enhancing our carrier network capabilities will equip our customers with the tools they need to survive and thrive through any future market conditions.”

Rating API is just one of the many solutions offered in Redwood’s integrated LPaaS (Logistics Platform as a Service) approach. LPaaS connects customers to the best industry solutions, services, people and technology via RedwoodConnect™, a proprietary supply chain integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS), designed to streamline the most complex integration cases.

For more information on Redwood’s Rating API, visit https://www.redwoodlogistics.com/service/move/rating-api/.

About Redwood

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and logistics consulting all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model—Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com.

About BluJay, now part of E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from clients, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply and logistics ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered.™ Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. Demand. Supply. Delivered. is a trademark of E2open, LLC.

