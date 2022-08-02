Labelmaster Introduces Capsuloc™ Reusable Hazmat Shipping Container

August 2, 2022 (Chicago, IL) – Labelmaster, the leading provider of products, services and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials (hazmat), today announced the release of the Capsuloc™ hazmat shipping container for transporting flammable liquids. Made of hard plastic and featuring a twist-on lid, Capsuloc is a lighter, safer, and more convenient alternative to traditional metal “paint can” secondary containment packaging.

Capsuloc’s advanced design provides a compliant seal without needing lock rings, and opens and closes by simply twisting the cap – no tools required. These durable containers can be reused repeatedly without denting or having to replace lock rings, and are completely recyclable. Having passed rigorous UN testing, Capsuloc can be compliantly shipped with an outer UN fiberboard box by all modes of transportation.

“The metal 'paint can' shippers use is known throughout the DG supply chain industry as not being the most effective way to ship flammable liquids, toxics, corrosives and oxidizers as they often dent, leak and are a real hassle to seal and open,” said Bill Barger, senior packaging product manager, Labelmaster. “Capsuloc provides a more effective and convenient way to ship hazardous liquids or anything that uses metal cans for secondary containment. Its lower weight will reduce freight costs and its advanced technology reduces the risk of spills, leaks, smashed fingers, and frustrations that come with the old ‘paint can’ approach.”

Capsuloc’s advanced design provides several operational and financial benefits compared to traditional metal cans:

• Lighter – Capsuloc kits weigh 32% less than paint can kits, so they cost less per unit to ship.

• Smaller – Capsuloc kits are half the size of traditional paint cans, meaning twice as many kits fit on a pallet, so shippers can keep more inventory in the same space.

• Simpler – Capsuloc’s advanced sealing technology makes it easier to open, close and ship, while reducing spills, leaks and the inefficiencies and risk that comes with using sharp tools to open and close containers.

Barger added, “The challenges associated with outdated DG packaging has been a problem for decades. We listened to the concerns of DG professionals around the world and are thrilled to provide a solution that directly addresses the needs of hazmat shippers and further supports a safer, more compliant supply chain.”

Capsuloc kits are available with different-sized pressurized glass bottles, pouches and UN 4GV outer boxes with bottom insert.

Visit https://www.labelmaster.com/capsuloc to view a video demonstrating how Capsuloc outperforms traditional metal cans.

