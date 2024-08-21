DGeo Wins 2024 AmeriStar Award for Capsuloc Hazmat Shipping Container

August 21, 2024 (Chicago, IL) – DGeo, the Packaging Division at Labelmaster, announced today that its Capsuloc™ hazmat shipping container received the 2024 AmeriStar award in the Industrial & Commercial category. The annual AmeriStar awards are given by the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) to recognize innovation, product protection and product design across a dozen categories.

Made of hard plastic and featuring a twist-on lid, Capsuloc is a lighter, safer, and more convenient alternative to traditional metal “paint can” and poison pack/DOT-SP 9168 secondary packaging containers. Capsuloc’s advanced design provides a compliant seal without needing lock rings and opens and closes by simply twisting the cap—no tools required. Built-in alignment arrows ensure proper closure, meeting UN packaging standards for shipping dangerous goods (DG) by air, ground and rail.

Having passed rigorous UN testing, Capsuloc meets and exceeds UN packaging standards (including a 100 kPa pressure differential) and was granted a packaging Special Permit by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

“Capsuloc was created to address long-standing issues with traditional metal paint cans shippers used for transporting hazardous materials,” said John Glaser director, packaging development, DGeo. “This modern solution enhances safety and efficiency and significantly reduces the environmental impact, setting a new standard for hazmat packaging in the industry. It is an honor to have Capsuloc recognized by the IoPP for its positive impact on the dangerous goods supply chain.”

Capsuloc also offers reduced shipping costs as well as a lower environmental impact. Capsuloc is 32 percent lighter and half the size of traditional metal can shippers, fitting twice as many units per pallet. The screw-tight lid improves assembly and fulfillment speed, allowing 58 more units per hour, while reducing shipping fines and delays. These durable containers can be reused repeatedly without denting and are completely recyclable. Capsuloc is 49 percent more sustainable than metal can shippers with a 64 percent improvement in fossil fuel use.

Glaser added, “Having been a consumer and end-user of traditional hazmat packaging in my career, I’ve experienced firsthand the setbacks tied to metal paint cans and other available secondary packaging solutions. The already cumbersome nature of the packaging becomes even more complex because of all the necessary PPE the opener needs to wear simply to open the package. These metal cans are dangerous because of the tools required to open them.”

“Capsuloc’s advanced design simplifies everything,” said Glaser. “It makes the process easier at all levels, which significantly reduces the risk of injury to both the shipper and the receiver.”

Visit https://www.labelmaster.com/capsuloc to see how Capsuloc outperforms traditional metal cans.

To learn more about Capsuloc or how DGeo can help support your dangerous goods shipping needs, visit https://www.labelmaster.com/dgeo or call 800-621-5808.

About DGeo – The Packaging Division at Labelmaster

Only DGeo has the innovative packaging, regulatory expertise and services to unlock new levels of efficiency, compliance, and safety for dangerous goods (DG) storage and transport. Backed by Labelmaster’s 50+ years of industry expertise, DGeo is about more than simply selling boxes and crates; it’s about providing practical packaging solutions that help businesses reduce risk, comply with global hazmat regulations, and create simpler, safer supply chains. DGeo offers a complete line of UN-certified, high-performance hazmat packaging products, components, and kits to meet nearly any hazmat need.

About Labelmaster

For more than five decades, Labelmaster has been the go-to source for companies – big and small – to navigate and comply with the complex, ever-changing regulations that govern the transport of dangerous goods and hazardous materials. From hazmat labels and UN-certified packaging, hazmat placards and regulatory publications, to advanced technology and regulatory training, Labelmaster’s comprehensive offering of industry-leading software, products, and services helps customers remain compliant with all dangerous goods regulations, mitigate risk and maintain smooth, safe operations. To learn more, visit www.labelmaster.com.

