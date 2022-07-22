THE NEW WAY TO WAREHOUSE: 4 Innovations in Automation & Robotics to Boost Warehouse Productivity

The COVID-19 pandemic and the convenience of eCommerce have had a profound impact on how consumers purchase goods and how the supply chain has had to adapt to what is essentially a new way to shop.
As a critical component of the supply chain, product fulfillment and warehousing are not immune from these same changes. Online shopping and consumer expectation for rapid delivery are reshaping how warehouses are structured, operate and succeed in a robust eCommerce climate.
This paper will address how online shopping is redefining warehousing and fulfillment amid labor shortages and a multi-SKU environment. We then focus on the various ways in which fulfillment centers need to innovate to cope with the on-demand world through improved inventory management, greater productivity through technology, and the latest advances in robotics and automation.
We hope these observations and recommendations provide you with a helpful roadmap to navigate successfully through the dynamic challenges and opportunities in today's growing eCommerce reality.
