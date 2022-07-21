Blue Sky Distribution Supports Ecommerce Hypergrowth with Descartes Solution

ATLANTA, Georgia, July 20, 2022 -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that New Mexico-based grocery and convenience item distributor Blue Sky Distribution is managing rapid ecommerce growth and extreme peaks in order volumes using the Descartes OzLink™ Mobile Warehouse solution. Fully integrated with NetSuite ERP, the Descartes solution helped Blue Sky to scale fulfillment while leveraging granular operational data to optimize returns management, sales forecasting and warehouse staff retention initiatives.

“We pride ourselves on providing customers with quality products and premium services—delivering goods on time and maintaining high fill rates to satisfy customer expectations,” said Robert Poole, CEO and President, Blue Sky Distribution. “As our ecommerce business began to skyrocket, especially during intense seasonal spikes in demand, the Descartes solution allowed us to manage the growing volume and ensure a positive customer experience.”

Poole continued, “Using Descartes OzLink, we replaced manual picking with mobile, barcode-enabled fulfillment workflows that increased efficiency, boosted performance and ensured the right items, in the right quantity, leave our warehouse in a timely manner. We also now have deep operational visibility into critical picking, receiving, and returns data—such as category and vendor fill rates, and insights into how many orders each employee picked—to improve inventory control, forecast more accurately, and enable us to offer incentive-based remuneration to warehouse staff to bolster retention.”

Descartes OzLink Mobile Warehouse helps distribution-intensive companies streamline and scale the order fulfillment process to drive growth and manage peak season volumes while minimizing warehouse costs. With efficient and accurate order picking, companies reap the rewards of increased productivity and an elevated customer experience.

“We’re pleased to help Blue Sky effectively scale its fulfillment operations for its rapidly expanding ecommerce business,” said Troy Graham, Vice President, Ecommerce at Descartes. “Our growing suite of ecommerce solutions facilitates logistics excellence from sale to delivery, helping distributors and retailers grow ecommerce revenue and profitably scale their warehouse and shipping operations.”

About Blue Sky Distribution

Based in Albuquerque, NM, Blue Sky Distribution is a family-owned-and-operated grocery and tobacco distributor, providing a wide range of nearly 3,000 products—food and beverage, tobacco, accessories, convenience items, and more—to businesses and consumers across New Mexico and the Western US. Learn more at www.blueskysales.com.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.