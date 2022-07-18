The SLIDE-effectTM Dock Bumper

The loading dock is the lifeline of the supply chain – anything (and everything) coming and going passes through the dock. So, keeping your loading dock operating at full capacity is critical to business success. Protecting every dock position with loading dock bumpers is an important dock protection strategy.

The theory behind the use of a dock bumper is simple. When a trailer is moved into position at the loading dock, two things happen:

1) IMPACT. The up to 80,000-lb trailer will hit whatever is sticking out the farthest. If no dock bumper is in place (or if the one that is there is worn out), the trailer will impact the dock, the building, or costly dock equipment like the dock leveler lip or dock seal. This can result in damage, downtime, and repairs. A properly fitted dock bumper absorbs impact and prevents costly dock closures. 2) ABRASION. With dock bumpers in place, during loading/offloading, as the forklift moves in and out of the trailer, the added weight causes the trailer to grind up and down against the dock bumper. This creates a cheese-grater-like effect that can rapidly reduce the bumper’s lifespan.

Introducing the SLIDE-effect™ Dock Bumper

The newest member of the Ideal Warehouse Innovations’ dock bumper family, the SLIDE-effect™ Dock Bumper, takes advantage of our 30-years’ of dock bumper know-how to bring you what might be the last bumper you ever buy.

With a lifetime warranty, the SLIDE-effect™ is engineered from our own tough, laminated reclaimed truck tire that is easily fitted by hand into a permanently installed bracket. The laminated rubber bumper is the best material we’ve found for impact absorption and abrasion resistance.

But the new, patent pending SLIDE-effect™ mechanism does more than just resist abrasion, it prevents it. Spring loaded on a track, the SLIDE-effect™ bumper moves up and down with the movement of the trailer. No abrasion means no cheese-grater wear-and-tear and a much longer bumper life.

And should the bumper ever reach the point where it does need to be replaced, one can easily be swapped-in without tools, without dock closure, and without interrupting the supply chain.

The SLIDE-effect™ is the ultimate in dock protection and downtime prevention. For product video and more information, please visit bit.ly/3OQemjE.