The Raymond Corporation Recognized As Manufacturing Leadership Awards 2022 Winner

GREENE, N.Y., July 11, 2022 — The Raymond Corporation has been recognized as a Manufacturing Leadership Awards winner in the Operational Excellence category for its outstanding achievement at its plant located in Greene, New York.



The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) Manufacturing Leadership Council selected Raymond’s Greene facility as a winner for its ongoing culture of continuous improvement, which focuses on warehouse optimization and improved performance. Since 2006, the Greene plant’s use of lean management and continuous improvement methodologies have helped standardize processes, visualize improvements and increase efficiency.



The Operational Excellence category of the Manufacturing Leadership Awards recognizes companies whose continuous improvement projects reduce costs, streamline processes, decrease waste, improve quality and enhance overall equipment effectiveness while producing measurable results and enhancing the performance of the company overall.



“We are honored to once again be receiving the Manufacturing Leadership Award for The Raymond Corporation’s hard work and dedication to continuous improvement of material handling processes and products in our Greene facility,” said Tony Topencik, vice president of operations, quality, environmental health and safety. “The plant’s commitment to innovation and optimization continues to allow us to serve our customers better and provide them with innovative end-to-end intralogistics solutions.”



Raymond was recognized at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala on June 29, 2022. The gala was the closing event for Rethink: The Manufacturing Leadership Council Summit on Marco Island, Florida. For a complete list of winners, visit: https://www.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com/leadership-awards/2022-manufacturing-leadership-award-winners/.



To learn more about The Raymond Corporation, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. For more information on the Manufacturing Leadership Awards, please go to https://www.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com/leadership-awards/.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.



