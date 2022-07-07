The Time Has Come to Consider Robots in Your Distribution Operation

For years, we’ve been hearing about the future of robots in distribution centers and the roles they would play. But the fact of the matter is, until very recently, we could not recommend robots to our clients because systems, controls, and applications were just not mature enough, and we couldn’t show them a real-life example of a happy customer with robots deployed. There were a few exceptions, but it was difficult to show the ROI and justification for systems that seemed expensive and experimental.
Now things are different. The time has come to consider robots in your distribution operations.
