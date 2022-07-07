VARGO® Promotes Kelly Shutt to Infrastructure Manager

HILLIARD, Ohio (July 7, 2022) — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, has promoted Kelly Shutt to infrastructure manager.

Shutt joined VARGO® in 2009 as a senior systems administrator responsible for hardware and software installation, upgrades, planning, monitoring and operational issues concerning internal Windows systems. Shutt is a systems administrator with over 20 years of experience in IT solutions. Prior to VARGO®, he worked as the senior systems administrator for Alentus Corporation as well as for the University of Texas at Austin, Division of Housing and Food Services.

Shutt has been the central point of responsibility for VARGO®’s internal infrastructure and has been instrumental in deploying and debugging VARGO®’s COFE® servers, making implementation of the fulfillment software easier for customers.

Bart Cera, VARGO®’s president and COO said, “We are all proud of Kelly’s accomplishments and leadership. For more than a decade, his technical and team leadership has been instrumental in growing our infrastructure team and helping us grow our customer base and our company as a whole.”

Shutt received his Bachelor of Science in physics from The University of Texas at Austin and now lives in Merrimack, New Hampshire (ZIP Code 03054).

About VARGO®

VARGO® is a team of mechanical and software engineers on the forefront of waveless and continuous e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment solutions. For over five decades, VARGO® has worked with manufacturers, distributors and leading retailers — including numerous e-commerce providers and 3PL’s — to improve their e-commerce fulfillment and material handling systems, increase processing capacities and reduce order cycle times. VARGO® uses its proven, pull-based methodologies to create intelligent solutions for fulfillment centers and leads the industry by integrating robotics and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) into solutions. VARGO® is the only company that offers COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine), the software that does for fulfillment what Lean did for manufacturing. For more information, visit www.vargosolutions.com.

