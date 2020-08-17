VARGO® Promotes Griffin to Software Manager

HILLIARD, Ohio, August 17 2020 — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, has promoted Eric Griffin to software manager.

Griffin joined VARGO® in June 2012 as a software engineer, responsible for engineering Python applications for the company’s COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine) warehouse execution system software. COFE® is a leading waveless fulfillment solution that synchronizes and sequences all resources — people and equipment — and responds to dynamically changing requirements within a fulfillment center. As software manager, engineering, Griffin will continue to work on the Python applications, but he also will be mentoring and fostering the development of the junior developers on the software engineering team.

Prior to his work at VARGO®, Griffin was a software tester at Primatech, where he tested chemical process safety software. He also served in the U.S. Army from 2004-2007, and earned a Combat Action Badge and an Army Commendation Medal.

“We are excited to see how Eric has grown in his role at VARGO® and greatly appreciate the contributions he has made to our Warehouse Execution System software,” said Bart Cera, president and COO. “We know that his leadership and intelligence will help in the development of our growing software engineering team.”

Griffin grew up in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and in 2011, he graduated from Ohio Dominican University with a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems. Griffin currently lives in Columbus, Ohio. (ZIP Code 43204).

About VARGO®

VARGO® is a team of mechanical and software engineers changing e-commerce operations by designing fulfillment solutions differently than anyone else in the industry. For nearly five decades, VARGO® has worked with manufacturers, distributors and leading retailers — such as American Eagle, Gap Inc., Fashion Nova, Forever21 and numerous 3PL’s — to improve their e-commerce operations and material handling systems, increase processing capacities and reduce order cycle times. VARGO® uses its proven, pull-based methodologies to create intelligent solutions for fulfillment centers and continues to be a leader in its industry by integrating robotics and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) into its solutions. VARGO® is the only company that offers COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine), the software that does for fulfillment what Lean did for manufacturing. For more information, visit www.vargosolutions.com.

