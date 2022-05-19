Logistics gives back: May 2022

Supply chain services provider NFI has entered into a two-year relationship with Isaiah’s Rock in Chino, California, and supported the charity with a $50,000 donation. Isaiah’s Rock is committed to helping the Chino community fight hunger and homelessness by providing shelter, clothing, and personal hygiene items to the homeless and those on the verge of homelessness. The charity also operates a program that provides three hot meals a day to community members experiencing hunger.
In collaboration with Sidney High School in Sidney, New York, forklift manufacturer The Raymond Corp. has developed the Raymond Welding Skills Development Program (RWSDP), an initiative designed to prepare high school students for a career in welding.
The Trucking Cares Foundation, the charitable arm of the American Trucking Associations, has donated more than $42,500 to a trio of organizations involved in Ukrainian humanitarian relief efforts. The recipients include Save the Children, the International Red Cross, and the United Nations Children’s Fund.
Fuel supplier and travel-center operator Pilot Co. and its guests and team members from across the country joined forces in February to raise $1,773,232 for the American Heart Association’s “Life Is Why” campaign. This year’s donation, the largest in the company’s six years of supporting the American Heart Association, brought the grand total raised to over $6.8 million.
To support the ongoing Ukrainian relief effort, international transportation and logistics services specialist Geodis is providing free transportation and storage of essential supplies from France and other EU countries to the regions that have taken in Ukrainian refugees. Geodis has also launched a fundraising campaign to help the French Red Cross provide people directly affected by the conflict with water and other basic necessities as well as medical supplies.