eezyimport DIY Platform expands scope with eezy Freight – a global LCL shipment service

Camden, Delaware – Tel Aviv, Israel, May 16, 2022 – U.S.-Israeli freight tech company eezyimport is excited to announce eezy Freight - an International LCL (Less than Container Load) digital shipping service connecting global shippers with leading ocean carrier services to ensure efficient consolidations and space-sharing without lead time delays.

This new intuitive, online service incorporates the company’s accumulated knowledge and expertise in simplifying supply chain logistics for SMBs (small and medium-sized businesses). Eezy Freight provides a worry-free, economical approach for scheduling inbound U.S. LCL shipments that’s simple and easy-to-use.

Eezy Freight LCL global services are currently available from China, India, and Israel to the US. Additional services from Italy, Spain, Turkey, and Germany will be announced in the near future.

Eezy Freight offers U.S. shipper customers an additional benefit – the option to integrate their U.S. customs documents with their freight bookings. Customers can quickly create their ISF and Customs Entry Summary through the eezyimport platform. Once the freight is booked, the platform easily accesses these shipment details for customs documentation, which eliminates the need to fill-out forms twice.

According to Asaf Fridenson, eezyimport founder and CEO, “eezy Freight’s global LCL services expand our commitment to helping smaller volume shippers succeed in an increasingly competitive landscape. We welcome all global SMB LCL shippers that cannot fill a container so benefit from sharing space with other businesses in the same situation. By giving customers competitive rates, control and transparency, as well as top-notch service, we help support their business’ success.”

About eezyimport

eezyimport is an online platform that empowers small and medium-sized importers to handle their customs filing requirements easily. The company became the first to offer such an online DIY solution for this segment. Its newly launched service, eezy Freight, further removes obstacles to growth and leaves more cash in customers’ pockets, accelerating their success.

eezyimport, and now eezy Freight, continue to simplify complex freight management processes with innovative technology and a passion for creative problem-solving.