National Forklift Safety Day 2022 to examine impact of labor challenges on forklift safety

In 2014, the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) created National Forklift Safety Day as an opportunity for the industry to educate customers, policymakers, and government officials about the safe use of forklifts and the importance of proper operator training. While safe forklift operation has always been important, safety training has become a special priority for warehouses and distribution centers operating in a labor-constrained environment characterized by high employee turnover.

This and other forklift safety topics will be front and center at the ninth annual National Forklift Safety Day, to be held June 14 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. The public is welcome to attend the Tuesday morning program, from 9–11 a.m. For those who are unable to attend in person, the presentations will be live streamed.

Douglas Parker, assistant secretary of labor for occupational safety and health (invited)

Brian Duffy, director of corporate environmental and manufacturing safety, Crown Equipment Corp.

Leading the program will be ITA’s longtime president, Brian Feehan, and this year’s National Forklift Safety Day chair, Jonathan Dawley, president and chief executive officer of Kion North America Corp. As of mid-April, the speaker lineup included:

Sessions will highlight a variety of topics, including safety best practices and government policies and regulations. A particularly timely topic will be the impact of a tight labor market and high employee turnover on operator safety and training. ITA members can also attend a separate educational session on June 13 at the Willard InterContinental Hotel. That program will include updates on Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rules, congressional activity, and trade policies affecting powered industrial trucks.

The event is free, but advance registration is required for both in-person and remote attendance. For more information and to register, click here or contact ITA at (202) 296-9880.

ITA represents manufacturers of lift trucks, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and similar equipment in North America. The organization promotes standards development, advances engineering and safety practices, disseminates statistical information, and holds industry forums.