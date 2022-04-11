InXpress Launches Ideas Xchange Podcast

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (April 11, 2022) – The podcast Ideas Xchange, presented by InXpress, a third-party logistics company with a network of over 400 franchises in 14 counties, was created for entrepreneurs who want to grow with intention, drive website traffic and build a powerful brand.

InXpress helps more than 30,000 small-to-medium size enterprises worldwide find reliable, cost-effective shipping solutions from a range of leading global carriers. The entrepreneurial-driven podcast is an extension of the company’s commitment to offering solutions for business owners who are looking for digestible content geared toward operational best practices, shipping insight and case study learnings.

“As a global company with carrier connections and a network full of franchisees, customers and an executive team who has spent over 20 years in the shipping and logistics space, which uniquely touches a variety of sectors, we knew we could package our invaluable insight to others outside of our system, ” said Mark Taylor, the global InXpress CEO. “Our mission and vision has always been tied to innovation and providing expertise that can improve efficiency and encourage strategic solutions in any business with shipping needs.”

Tune in every two weeks to hear from host Paul Castleberry Jr., Brand Marketing Manager at InXpress Americas, as he interviews entrepreneurs, business executives, and franchisees to pull back the curtain on what it takes to run a business in today's landscape and how to ensure logistics is a part of the growth strategy.

From business best practices and customer service techniques to exploring topics like ‘What does eCommerce look like today,’ how to build resilience in your business, and shipping dos and don’ts, Ideas Xchange will be covering it all to help small to medium size entrepreneurs save time and money.

The first episode launched on April 5 2022 and features Seattle-based Franchisee Derek Henderson, who joins Paul to discuss what eCommerce looks like today and where it is going. The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcast and Google Play.

InXpress, an award winning global business-to-business franchise company in the shipping and logistics industry, with a network of nearly 500 franchisees provides SMEs with unrivaled time and cost-saving shipping solutions through consultative services and innovative software. Due to the franchise’s size and its partnership with multiple world-class carrier partners, InXpress franchisees can offer big shipping discounts to small and medium-sized business. With automated shipping technology and one-on-one account management, InXpress customers are treated with the care and services typically reserved for Fortune 1000 companies. The core services include international small parcel, domestic small parcel and LTL (freight). The company was founded in 1999 in the United Kingdom and currently operates in 14 countries. InXpress Americas began franchising in 2006. To learn more about the franchise opportunity and the reoccurring revenue potential, visit inxpressfranchise.com.

