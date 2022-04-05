The Raymond Corporation Donates Raymond Basics Sprint 2.0 Personnel Lift to Roberson Museum

Binghamton, N.Y. (April 5, 2022) – Roberson Museum and Science Center is pleased to be the recipient of a Raymond Basics Sprint 2.0 Personnel Lift donated by The Raymond Corporation and Raymond Solutions and Support Center, Pengate Handling Systems. The new lift will provide an increased level of efficiency for exhibitions and facilities staff at Roberson.

Oftentimes, changing light bulbs and hanging large banners from the ceiling is a lofty effort, however, this donation will provide less strain on staff and is a compact solution that can support a variety of needs. The Sprint has a tray that can lift 198 Ibs., which will come in handy for tree storage and setup during Roberson’s annual Home for the Holidays.

“We are happy to receive this incredibly generous donation from Raymond. This lift will help our facilities and exhibitions staff reach gallery ceilings more securely so they can clean, make repairs, and change our considerable number of lightbulbs around the Museum and Roberson Mansion,” said Michael Grasso, Executive Director of Roberson.

The most recent use of the Sprint 2.0 was during Roberson’s annual Home for the Holidays celebration. Through this special personnel lift, the Roberson facilities were able to add an extra bit of holiday light and magic to some of the harder to reach spaces.

“The Raymond Corporation is proud to offer support to our local community partners and to help them find solutions to help fill their needs,” said Jim O’Brien, vice president of sales for The Raymond Corporation. “Raymond is honored to have such a great community partner in the Roberson Museum who continues to enrich our community with educational exhibits and honored traditions like, Home for the Holidays.”

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Roberson Museum and Science Center

Roberson Museum and Science Center is a cultural hub of activities and events, serving the greater Binghamton community. Our mission remains to engage and educate people of all ages and backgrounds by providing regionally significant exhibitions and programs in art, history, and science.

Support is provided by the general operations support grants from the United Cultural Fund, a program of the Broome County Arts Council; the Conrad and Virginia Klee Foundation; the Zoos, Botanical Gardens and Aquariums Program, administered by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation; and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

