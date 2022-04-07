Logistics real estate is hot, hot, hot

It’s a mad scramble to find warehouse space anywhere in the world right now. Demand is outstripping supply, vacancies are at a record low, and, owing to the ongoing e-commerce boom, there’s no end to the crunch in sight. Add in spiking construction costs and land prices, and it’s a perfect storm for the highest demand and fastest rent growth in logistics real estate history, according to the recent “Logistics Rent Index” from real estate investment trust company Prologis. Here are a few highlights from the February 2022 report: