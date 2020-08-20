Prologis enhances logistics training program to meet growing demand for workers

Logistics real estate firm Prologis will train 25,000 individuals for in-demand logistics jobs by 2025 as part of its Community Workforce Initiative (CWI), the company said Wednesday.

In partnership with nonprofit workforce training and development firm JFF, Prologis said it is launching a combination of online training programs and funding for community-based organizations that will prepare workers for jobs in transportation, distribution, and logistics. The efforts expand the company’s CWI program, which was launched in 2018, and aim to address growing demand for logistics workers nationwide. They say it will create a “talent pipeline” for the industry.

“Now more than ever, our customers have informed us that they are facing a serious hiring gap, and we believe this collaborative effort can help bridge the connection between the public and private sectors,” Hamid R. Moghadam, Prologis chairman and CEO, said in a statement announcing the changes.

Specifically, the CWI program:

Includes an online training program and logistics curriculum that encompasses basic workforce skills, lean principles, and logistics-specific training in areas such as workplace safety and forklift operation. The courses incorporate virtual reality tools and can be accessed on a computer or mobile device. Training materials have been developed with the input of Prologis customers and can be customized to fit a company's specific needs, the firm said.

Provides funding to community-based organizations and community colleges, which will engage jobseekers through online training resources, connect them with job openings, and provide additional career guidance, coaching, and support services to ensure they succeed in their jobs, the company also said. The partnerships will begin in Miami; Chicago; Dallas; Tracy, Calif.; Long Beach, Calif.; and Philadelphia—regions with “ a significant and growing presence of logistics companies and corresponding demand for talent.” Prologis said it plans to expand to other cities in 2021.

Prologis and JFF cite U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data that show 13 million people in the United States were employed in the transportation and logistics industry in 2019. Transportation, warehousing, and related fields are projected to add 600,000 new jobs by 2026, they said.