KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES DREW DAVIS, SUPPLY CHAIN STRATEGY PROJECT MANAGER

Drew joins KPI with 12+ years of experience in supply chain strategy and management. His most recent role was as Manager of Supply Chain Strategy and Optimization for Peloton Interactive where he implemented a supply chain digital twin in Supply Chain Guru to improve tactical and strategic supply chain decision-making and led a distribution center expansion program.

Drew holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Tech in Atlanta. His supply chain management experience will aid KPI in providing efficient and customized design solutions for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Drew as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.