TForce Logistics Expands in Greater Toronto Area, Opens Fourth Distribution Centre in Hamilton

TORONTO, ONTARIO – March 29, 2022 – TForce Logistics, an operating company of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced an expansion of its dedicated last-mile delivery capacity in Toronto with the opening of its fourth facility in the greater metropolitan area.

The new Hamilton facility, an 8,140 square foot distribution centre, is located in Stoney Creek and gives TForce Logistics the ability to provide next day delivery service down the Highway 401 corridor from Hamilton to Niagara Falls.

“This expansion is an important step forward to better service our customers, and their customers,” said Luke Henshaw, vice president, operations, TForce Logistics Canada. “Even as restrictions ease from the global pandemic, the trend in online shopping continues and the expansion into Hamilton will provide TForce Logistics’ customers with a cost effective and fast shipping option to keep up with this trend.”

Henshaw added that as with its expansion last year into Kitchener, the current move allows TForce Logistics “to stretch further out to the population while reducing costs and giving our fleet more hours to be on the road making deliveries. We continue to examine the landscape and to look at opportunities to improve both the delivery experience for our fleet and the service we provide to our customers,” he noted.

The Hamilton centre can support the full complement of ecommerce customers currently serviced by TForce Logistics with order fulfillment, final-mile delivery and returns management. Business and manufacturer deliveries include parts, components, and supplies. For ecommerce-generated consumer orders TForce Logistics provides home delivery of goods including non-perishable foods, furniture, home accessories, appliances, home electronics and other consumer staples.

Hamilton complements TForce Logistics’ current footprint in the greater Toronto metropolitan area, which is also served by a 21,500 square foot distribution and fulfillment centre in Brampton, a 21,000 square foot facility in Toronto (Etobicoke) and a 5,000 square foot facility in Markham. Collectively, the TForce Logistics final-mile operations make upwards of 3.5 million deliveries annually in the GTA, a number that is expected to rise as the Hamilton facility begins to ramp up.

In North America, TForce Logistics deploys an integrated network of more than 70 operating facilities, expert resources, leading technologies, and a fleet of more than 6,700 final mile delivery partners and equipment. TForce Logistics’ network is purpose-designed for the demands of final mile and ecommerce-generated shipping and covers all the major metropolitan communities in the U.S. and Canada.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL -- TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

• Package and Courier;

• Less-Than-Truckload;

• Truckload;

• Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

ABOUT TFORCE LOGISTICS – TForce Logistics, a wholly owned operating company of TFI International Inc., is the leading same-day final mile transportation solutions provider in North America, successfully delivering over 100 million shipments per year. Strategic advantage and value are delivered through the uniquely flexible and integrated supply chain partnership, matching customer network needs. For more information, visit tforcelogistics.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

TForce Logistics media contact: Katlin Owens, Senior Marketing Manager, (918) 697-7713, Katlin.owens@tesrv.com