Modex 2022: Carter unveils parcel conveyor line

Carter Intralogistics has introduced CarterParcel, the latest addition to its conveyor line. CarterParcel is a belt-over slider bed AC conveyor designed to meet the rapidly growing demands of the parcel industry. Built to move heavy loads over long distances on a single drive motor, the parcel conveyor is suitable for transporting hard-to-convey products such as blister packs, envelopes, and bags, and for moving product over inclines and declines, the company says.

All system components for CarterParcel are completely modular. This provides increased adaptability in system design and allows for easier adjustments to existing layouts—a critical feature in the new age of flexible warehouses, the company adds. (Carter Intralogistics, www.carterintralogistics.com