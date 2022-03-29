Modex 2022: Fort introduces embedded wireless safety solution for mobile robots

Fort Robotics has introduced its newest line of safety and security technology for smart machines. The Nano Safety Controller (NSC) is an embeddable board that allows customers to build Fort wireless communication and safety technology directly into their machines without bolt-on hardware.

The Nano Safety Controller can send and receive what the company refers to as “trusted commands”—highly dependable messages sent via patented technology for safety and data integrity. These commands can include wireless emergency stopping, sprint or crawl, change in state, and other signals that a user deems critical. With a board embedded in each mobile robot or machine, users can send these messages to large numbers of machines simultaneously, which can help make large deployments safer and easier to manage.