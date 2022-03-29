MODEX 2022

Modex 2022: SVT Robotics demonstrates integration platform

Experience SVT’s integration Softbot platform at booth B8260.

March 29, 2022
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Companies looking to incorporate robotic technology into their operations often hit roadblocks with integration and interoperability. SVT Robotics has introduced its Softbot platform to turn integrations that typically require months to deploy into implementations that take only minutes. 

The Softbot platform was designed to be the anchor that binds all the technologies together, enabling companies to create complete integrated solutions that can provide a quick return on investment. According to the company, its platform immediately improves the user’s operations by combining technologies to quickly create custom solutions and workflows, deploying pre-built applications without lengthy custom code, and expanding automation without having to retool their systems. (SVT Robotics, www.svtrobotics)
Technology Robotics
KEYWORDS SVT Robotics

Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

Modex 2022: Tompkins Robotics unveils tSort3D mobile robot

Modex 2022: Softeon showcases software for the “warehouse of the future”

Modex 2022: Otto Motors debuts autonomous forklift

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing