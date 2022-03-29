Modex 2022: Geek+ introduces autonomous picking technologies

Geek+, a maker of AMRs (autonomous mobile robots), has introduced three new technologies: PopPick, a next-generation goods-to-person picking solution; RoboShuttle+P40, a new high-density solution; and S20C-A, an innovative sorting solution.

A transformational goods-to-person picking solution, PopPick equips companies with the most effective and latest goods-to-person technology, the company says. In a warehouse setting, Geek+ picking robots carry movable shelves from storage solutions to PopPick workstations. There, PopPick’s intelligent robot arms retrieve totes or boxes from the shelves and place them in two picking points for the operators. With dynamic slotting, PopPick utilizes the next day’s outbound order forecast to automatically adjust tote locations within the inventory rack, which concentrates outbound goods on as few shelves as possible. This ensures that the products are quickly and efficiently delivered directly to the operator so all overnight orders are picked and packed as fast as possible. Geek+ also notes that PopPick can pick items of a wide variety of types and sizes in one workstation, which greatly improves picking efficiency. With smart AI technology, Geek+ adds, PopPick can increase picking efficiency to up to 650 totes per hour, improve warehouse storage density by 50%, and double throughput capacity.

With Geek+’s new high-density solution, RoboShuttle+P40, two intelligent robots work side by side in the warehouse. RoboShuttle swiftly maneuvers through aisles and, using its telescopic fork, can reach deep into the shelf to pick a tote and relocate it anywhere on the rack. The P40 then moves the tote from the shelf to the workstation for easy picking. This robotic solution maximizes warehouse space with its ability to maneuver in narrow aisles and reach high shelves quickly and safely, increasing picking efficiency by three times.