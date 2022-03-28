Modex 2022: BYD showcases latest cushion tire forklift model

Forklift manufacturer BYD has unveiled its ECC32 cushion-tire forklift model. This lithium iron phosphate (LFP)-powered forklift has a 7,000-pound capacity and added maneuverability, making it suitable for tight areas in distribution and manufacturing operations. The forklift, battery, and charger are all designed and built to work together, says BYD, which notes that it produces the batteries, forklifts, and chargers itself and, thus, is able to offer the only fully vertically integrated forklift on the market.

With the ability to provide up to seven hours run time for every hour of charge time, the BYD system allows operators to take advantage of opportunity charging. Thirty minutes on the charger during breaks can return as much as 3.5 hours to the forklift runtime, the company says.

The battery unit is sealed and features continual diagnostics from the on-board management system, handling everything from optimum output to balancing the cells. Unlike lead-acid batteries, the BYD battery does not gas or create odors, which can lead to cleaner air for the facility.

The ECC32’s increased capacity and short wheelbase, along with its 80 volts of power, make it suitable for any attachment application in its class. According to the company, bottling and container manufacturers will benefit from the ECC32’s ability to handle a multi-pallet handler with ease. (BYD, en.byd.com/forklift)