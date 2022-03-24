Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES EDWARD GEISER, FINANCIAL PLANNING AND ANALYSIS ANALYST

March 24, 2022
Edward joins KPI with 7+ years of experience in finances. His most recent role was as an Investment Analyst for 40 | 86 Investment Advisors in Indiana where he monitored investment accounts for adherence to asset allocation objectives and policies.

Edward holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Degree and a Master of Finance Degree, both from the University of Dayton. His financial experience will aid KPI in providing cost efficient solutions for our clients. KPI proudly welcomes Edward as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

