KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES EDWARD GEISER, FINANCIAL PLANNING AND ANALYSIS ANALYST

Edward joins KPI with 7+ years of experience in finances. His most recent role was as an Investment Analyst for 40 | 86 Investment Advisors in Indiana where he monitored investment accounts for adherence to asset allocation objectives and policies.

Edward holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Degree and a Master of Finance Degree, both from the University of Dayton. His financial experience will aid KPI in providing cost efficient solutions for our clients. KPI proudly welcomes Edward as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.