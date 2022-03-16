Roadie named AJC Top Workplace for third year in a row

ATLANTA, March 2022 – Roadie, a crowdsourced delivery company, has been named an Atlanta Journal-Constitution Top Workplace for 2022. It marks the third year in a row the company has earned a spot on the list, which covers the 17-county metro Atlanta area.

“At Roadie, we take the wellbeing of our team seriously, and always aim to put Roadies first,” said Roadie’s Head of People Operations, Kayla Duperreault. “We’re always thrilled to be recognized as a top workplace, but the best part is hearing we’re consistently performing in the metric that counts most: the satisfaction and engagement of the Roadie team.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few.

“Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance.”

To see the full list, visit AJC.com/TopWorkplaces. To learn more about Roadie, visit Roadie.com.