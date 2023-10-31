AFS Logistics named a top employer for women in transportation for the third year in a row

SHREVEPORT La. (Oct. 31, 2023) – AFS Logistics announces its selection as a Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT). This marks the third consecutive year that AFS has been named to the list, recognizing the 3PL’s sustained commitment to a culture and benefits that enable women to maximize their potential. The award was presented by the organization’s official magazine, Redefining the Road.

Women account for 55% of the total global team at AFS, compared to a broader supply chain workforce that is only 41% women, according to market research. They contribute at every level of AFS, including executive and senior leadership teams. Among the company’s senior leaders are Chief Analytics Officer Mingshu Bates and Chief Commercial Officer Melissa Somsen, who were both recently named winners of another award focused on the advancement of women within the industry, the Women in Supply Chain award.

“Oftentimes, women are pitted against each other, and I am constantly asking myself, ‘How can I build other women up?’” said Somsen. “I’m proud to work for a company that does just that. AFS allows me to mentor anyone who walks through my door and provide them with the tools and encouragement needed to succeed in this industry.”

Somsen has created her own mentorship program at AFS, which is designed to help account managers work their way to more senior positions. The program, which offers weekly meetings and one-on-one coaching, is just one of the ways the company supports women in advancing their careers. Employees receive training, continued education and development support, as well as flexible scheduling and work requirements, competitive compensation and paid maternity leave.

AFS is also fostering opportunities for the next generation of supply chain professionals through its scholarship program. This year’s inaugural recipient, Northwestern State University student Kaylyn Long, is receiving financial assistance with her education alongside a full-time entry-level position with AFS.

“Women bring a crucial perspective to the AFS workplace, and we are committed to ensuring all of our teammates, including women, have access to the support they need to realize their full potential not only as a teammate, but as a person,” said Sharmen Pennington, Vice President, Human Resources, AFS. “From our executive leadership all the way down, it’s important for every woman at AFS to have the career benefits and support to bring out their best.”

All nominations were evaluated based on criteria set forth by WIT. Nominations were then validated by an industry-wide vote of more than 27,000 transportation professionals who ultimately selected AFS as one of this year’s top employers.

About the award

The “Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation” recognition program was launched in 2018 to support part of WIT’s mission, to promote the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment of women in the transportation industry. The primary criteria used to evaluate nominees are their efforts to provide what many women seek in employers: a corporate culture supportive of gender diversity, flexible hours and work requirements to accommodate family and life balance, competitive compensation and benefits, training and continued professional development, and career advancement opportunities.

About AFS Logistics

AFS Logistics helps more than 1,800 companies across more than 35 countries drive sustained savings and operational improvements, while turning their logistics operations into competitive, customer-centric differentiators. As a non-asset based and non-asset biased 3PL, AFS provides a range of logistics services, featuring freight and parcel audit, parcel cost management, LTL cost management and transportation management, which includes freight brokerage and freight forwarding. Founded in 1982 and employing a team of more than 380 logistics teammates in eight major locations across the U.S. and Canada, AFS is regularly part of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies. To learn more, visit www.afs.net.