One of Last Remaining Phoenix Infill Parcels Welcomes Industrial Development

PHOENIX, Arizona, March 1, 2022 – Full-service investment, development and management firm ViaWest Group, along with the City of Phoenix and leading local general contractor Stevens-Leinweber Construction (SLC), has broken ground on Airport 48 Industrial, a 146,526-square-foot, Class A industrial building that will sit on one of the last remaining infill parcels in Central Phoenix.

Airport 48 Industrial is located on nearly 10 acres at 3232 S. 48th Street, immediately fronting State Route 143 and just north of Interstate 10. It is five minutes from Sky Harbor International Airport and two minutes from a full-diamond interchange, providing direct access to all major Phoenix freeway systems.

“The need for centrally located logistics space has grown in lock-step with the Valley’s skyrocketing population,” said ViaWest Partner Danny Swancey. “Airport 48 is a tremendous site, located minutes from Sky Harbor Airport and within a 30-minute drive of almost 2 million residents. These logistics advantages, combined with the modern amenities of this building, will serve tenants well for a very long time.”

“We’ve partnered with ViaWest on numerous projects over the years and they truly pay attention to what matters, both in a building’s location and its amenities,” said Stevens-Leinweber Construction President and CEO Jamie Godwin. “We’re thrilled to be associated with Airport 48 and look forward to its delivery.”

McCall & Associates serves as the project architect and Kimley-Horn is the Civil Engineer. Isy Sonabend and Drew Eisen of NAI Horizon serve as the building’s exclusive leasing brokers.

“In a submarket with an industrial vacancy rate of just 3.9 percent, Airport 48 represents one of the only options in the area for mid-size users seeking very centrally located, modern space that is also highly divisible – in the case of Airport 48, down to 35,000 square feet,” said Sonabend. “That combination has already attracted a long-term lease from SothernCarlson, bringing this property to 45 percent leased before construction has even begun, and setting it on a path for potential lease-up long before its completion.”

Airport 48 Industrial is expected to deliver during the fourth quarter of 2022.

About ViaWest Group

Established in 2003, ViaWest Group is a Phoenix-based, full-service commercial real estate investment, development, and property management firm. ViaWest Group is one of the fastest growing real estate investment companies in the Southwestern U.S. with over $2.5 billion in deals since inception and more than 8 million square feet owned and managed, with offices in Phoenix and Denver. ViaWest Group is currently seeking to acquire and develop office, industrial, and multifamily buildings and land parcels in the Southwestern Learn more at www.viawestgroup.com.

About Stevens Leinweber Construction, Inc.

Stevens-Leinweber Construction (SLC) is one of the Valley’s most active ground-up and tenant improvement contractors, providing both general contracting and design-build services to SLC clients across the office, industrial, retail and mixed-use sectors. Respected by architects, designers, owners and developers, the company is selected time and again to complete some of the Valley’s most prominent projects. Over its 40-year history, SLC has completed more than 8,500 projects in the Phoenix metro area.