New ROEQ Cart Solution Doubles the Payload of MiR’s Most Popular Autonomous Mobile Robot

Vissenbjerg, Denmark, February 23, 2022: ‘Doing more with less’ is what users of the MiR250 mobile robot will realize with the new ROEQ TMS-C500 Ext and S-Cart500Ext. As the product names indicate, the new top module/cart combo enables the robot to carry up to 500 kg payload (1102 lbs), effectively doubling the payload of Mobile Industrial Robots’ best-selling autonomous mobile robot (AMR).

The design of the TMS-C500 Ext top module also allows transportation of larger cargo with up to 1.2 meters (47.2 in) length without compromising safety as the emergency stop button is easily accessible. Increased tilt stability is provided by the longer wheelbase of the S-Cart500 Ext.

“We are unaware of any other cart solutions in the market enabling this level of payload increase with the same maneuverability,” says Michael Ejstrup Hansen, Managing Director of ROEQ. “This is the ideal solution for businesses looking for a safe and cost-effective AMR solution,” he says, adding that the smaller robot with boosted payload is ideal for businesses looking to autonomously transport heavier goods in narrow and space constrained areas.

The ROEQ cart solution picks up and drops off the ROEQ S-Cart in free space. This means no affixed floor space or docking stations are needed for pickups, which gives businesses flexible use of their AMRs in an efficient logistics handling setup where the robots are never left idling.

Standardized mobile robotic equipment (MRE) from ROEQ is not just fully compatible with the MiR AMRs, it also supports AMR deployments that are fully compliant with applicable safety regulations. “We bring standard off-the-shelf robotic equipment to market that is well tested,” says Hansen. “We’ve put our knowledge of designing cart systems for AMRs into this new solution, raising the bar for what cart systems can handle while leveraging the full potential of the powerful MiR250 robot.”

Just like all ROEQ top modules, the TMS-C500 Ext comes with ROEQ Assist software that loads pre-coded missions into the MiR robot, which can then be modified in the MiR interface, resulting in quick and consistent application deployments for robust AMR setups throughout the facility.

The new cart solution for the MiR250 is the latest payload boosting AMR offering from ROEQ, that also recently released the TMS-C1500 and S-Cart1500W top module and cart that allow the MiR1350 AMR to be deployed on applications with payloads of up to 1500 kg (3307 lbs) for the first time.

Visitors to MODEX, the largest material handling show in Americas, will get the chance to see the ROEQ MRE in action at the company’s Booth #B3003 in Atlanta, GA, March 28-31.

About ROEQ

ROEQ develops equipment for mobile robots that effectively bridges the gap between the warehouse and production, allowing the industry to achieve fully automated internal logistics between storage and production. ROEQ was founded in 2017 and is a 100% Danish-owned company with the majority of the robotic components also supplied by Danish companies. Today, ROEQ develops, manufactures and sells its products in nearly 40 countries through more than 100 distributors.

The ROEQ range of top modules, cart, rack and lifter and roller solutions makes it possible for an AMR robot to pick up/drop off carts or pallets with items on e.g. a conveyor belt with no human involvement. ROEQ's equipment is used in the industrial and logistics sector, as well as the healthcare sector.