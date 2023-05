ROEQ Debuts Cart System for OMRON LD-90x Autonomous Mobile Robot, Supporting Payloads Up to 130KG

Vissenbjerg, Denmark, May 4, 2023: ROEQ, a leader in mobile robotic equipment (MRE), continues its product line expansion, turning AMRs into powerful, flexible, multi-tasking workers. At Automate 2023, the company debuts the ROEQ TMC130 solution: a top module and cart system for the OMRON LD-90x that increases payload from 90kg (198lb) up to 130kg (287lb). Developed in collaboration with OMRON, the TMC130 solution expands options for customers to safely and reliably use the compact LD-90x robot for higher payload missions, even where space is constrained.

The new product joins its ‘big brother’ the ROEQ TMC500 announced in September 2022, which doubles the payload capacity of the OMRON LD-250 robots.

“It’s been a pleasure collaborating with ROEQ on this new cart system for our LD line,” said Kyle Hable, Group Product Manager, OMRON Robotics and Safety Technologies, Inc. “Products like the TMC500 and TMC130 not only increase the payload of our mobile robots, they also give customers an off-the-shelf solution that greatly simplifies their automation development process.”

Michael Ejstrup Hansen, ROEQ Managing Director says, “Our first OMRON product had a very positive market reception, and we’re looking forward to showing Automate audiences this new addition to the ROEQ portfolio of high-quality cart systems. For customers looking to automate tasks such as quickly moving smaller, lighter cargo between work stations or shelves – even in narrow spaces where larger carts are challenged – this is an ideal solution,” he says, adding that more products are in the pipeline, including a lifter which ROEQ looks forward to showcasing later this year.

Like other ROEQ cart systems, the TMC130 can dock to the cart from both ends and offers the flexibility of free space pick-up and drop-off, making it is easy to adapt to almost any workplace needs. The TMC130 includes mounting holes for accessories such as light towers and the ROEQ Cart130, allows easy adaptation for crates and shelving. As with all ROEQ solutions, the TMC130 system is designed to comply with relevant safety standards, and it comes with ROEQ Assist software for easy and consistent set-up with the OMRON mobile robot. The new cart and top module system works with OMRON’s own panel, has six wheels for easy maneuverability, and a side laser kit available for increased obstacle avoidance.

The ROEQ TMC130 system for the OMRON LD-90x is expected to be available in the summer of 2023 and can be seen in the ROEQ booth #4841 at Automate.

High-Payload Top Rollers for MiR Robots Also Showcased at Automate Booth #4841

Alongside the new OMRON cart system, ROEQ will also showcase its heaviest-duty top roller, the TR1000, which transports goods up to 350kg (772lb) with Mobile Industrial Robots’ MiR600 and up to 1000kg (2204lb) with the MiR1350.

“The TR1000 is quickly becoming a popular product, especially within the automotive industry where internal transport of heavy payloads is key to streamlined production,” says Hansen.

With dimensions of 56.5” x 45.7” (1435mm x 1160mm), the TR1000 accommodates large as well as heavy payloads, with adjustable roller speed from 0.01 m/sec to 0.17 m/sec. The roller’s built-in position sensor confirms correct position of the AMR before transfer of goods – an example of safety features that are designed into ROEQ products.

The TR1000 is fully compatible with the award-winning ROEQ GuardCom system for safe, reliable, and efficient transfer of material to and from conveyor stations, without relying on potentially unstable Wi-Fi connections.

About ROEQ

ROEQ develops off-the-shelf equipment for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), designed to optimize automated internal logistic workflow e.g. between storage and production. ROEQ was founded in 2017 and is a 100% Danish-owned company with the majority of the robotic components also supplied by Danish companies. Today, ROEQ develops, manufactures, and sells its products in nearly 40 countries through more than 100 distributors.

The ROEQ range of cart, lifter and roller solutions make it possible for an AMR to safely and reliably transport and transfer loads between workstations with no human involvement. ROEQ equipment is used in the industrial and logistics sector, as well as the healthcare sector.

www.ROEQ.dk

Company Contact:

Heather Thorslund

Head of Marketing & Sales Support

hst@roeq.dk

+ 45 61 26 33 29