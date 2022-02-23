MHS brings award-winning booth experience back to Atlanta for MODEX 2022

(Mt. Washington, Ky.) Feb. 23, 2022 — MHS (http://www.mhsglobal.com/), a single-source provider of material handling automation and software solutions, will welcome this year’s MODEX attendees with a booth experience that builds on the company’s showstopping exhibit at the previous MODEX show. The 2020 MHS booth broke from the stale status quo, ultimately winning recognition as a standout exhibit by the E3 Exhibiting Effectiveness Evaluation Team and an Exhibit Design Award from EXHIBITOR Magazine.

Visitors to the 2020 booth found a destination that represented a bold departure from the traditional trade show experience – a primarily black booth with dramatic overhead and wayfinding lighting inviting booth visitors into an unmatched hospitality experience. The flash of the booth matched the innovative technology inside, with interactive stations with MHS Helix, the company’s proprietary warehouse execution system (WES) software, autonomous mobile robots and other material handling technologies.

The MHS experience at MODEX 2022 will once again depart from the status quo, with exhibits that allow attendees to explore the full range of MHS capabilities and an exclusive invitation-only speakeasy experience. A live demonstration will also showcase the results of MHS integrating in-house material handling equipment with advanced robotics solutions from Mujin and HAI ROBOTICS.

“The creativity of our MODEX booth is a reflection of the forward-thinking, innovative technologies and unmatched customer service and support you find here at MHS,” says Lauren Pedley, Marketing Manager, MHS. “As groundbreaking as our exhibit is, guests will find that the true stars of the show are our solutions, engineered to address specific customer challenges and backed by the partnership and support to get the most from material handling investments.”

In addition to the live robotics demonstration, the booth includes several pods that cover the breadth of MHS capabilities and the total experience of working with the company. Attendees are guided through the solution design and project execution processes, and the ongoing system support and optimization services from the company’s lifecycle performance services group.

Visit MHS at booth #B7255 of the Georgia World Congress Center from March 28-31 to learn more about the company’s global reach, broad lineup of automation and software technologies, and robust lifecycle performance services.

About MHS

MHS Global is a full-service provider of innovative material handling systems that solve the challenges of distribution and fulfillment operations. We take a comprehensive, customer-centric approach that includes custom engineering, design, manufacturing and turnkey integration services. Our quality solutions leverage a broad range of controls and automated equipment, including but not limited to sorters, conveyors, extendable loading and unloading systems. We provide complete, responsive support to maintain systems for peak performance, with predictive analytics and local technicians to maximize long-term value and return on investment.

MHS has a global installed base of over $6.5 billion for small to large distribution and fulfillment projects in a variety of industries, including e-commerce, parcel, third party logistics and outside integrators.