Synergy brings award-winning SnapFulfil WMS to Supply Chain BEST

Synergy North America Inc. has partnered with leading industry solutions adviser, Supply Chain BEST, to expand their WMS implementation capabilities.

Working together as preferred channel partners, rapidly expanding Synergy will leverage access to Florida-based Supply Chain BEST’s end-to-end system implementation and project management expertise. This partnership is the latest in a fast-growing ecosystem of partners, vendors, and integrations for SnapFulfil, and builds upon Supply Chain BEST resources in the US, Canada, UK, and Hong Kong.

Supply Chain BEST President, Joe Huss, said: “I am delighted to be partnering with Synergy and am excited by the prospect of working together as we share a mission to deliver the very best in customer supply chain solutions. Having worked with various WMS solutions over the years, SnapFulfil stands out in terms of its technologically advanced rules engine, flexibility, and configurability. The build process is configured as part of the solution, so there is minimal additional development and coding for each deployment, which historically adds to complexity and cost.

“SnapFulfil is so customizable we can also instruct our customers to self configure the WMS and help them understand how the system can get them to the next operational level, which is a real point of difference for those needing to flex and adapt to ever changing market demands.”

At 40+ companies strong, Synergy’s partnership network covers a broad spectrum of integration categories, such as ERP, iPaaS, Marketplace, Robotics, Shipping, and other channel partners.

Synergy Logistics Chief Commercial Officer, Brian Kirst, added: “It’s a mutually beneficial partnership, with the Supply Chain BEST team a great fit to match our domain expertise. They share the same comprehensive yet flexible approach to implementation, as well as an ethos that integrated software solutions should be about rapid time-to-value and strong return on investment. As business opportunities increase for both companies, we can scale and grow together and secure and develop more of the right kind of business.”