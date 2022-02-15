Let’s go kick some tires

It’s been quite a while since we’ve had a large in-person material handling and logistics exhibition in North America. Due to the pandemic, last year’s ProMat show was virtual. The industry has not gathered in person since the last Modex show was held in March 2020, just as the pandemic was tightening its grip on the world.

Later this month, Modex rolls back into Atlanta. This trade show, put on by the industry association MHI, will feature more than 850 exhibitors showing off the latest and greatest systems and equipment for distribution, manufacturing, transportation, and warehousing.

The timing of this year’s show couldn’t be better. The pandemic has exposed the weaknesses in many of our supply chains. Adding labor is no longer a solution to keeping up with surging volumes, with employment numbers currently below 4% and too few workers to fill our industry’s needs.

Automation is one of the few ways to keep products flowing efficiently and on time. The accuracy and precise handling enabled by automated equipment also helps assure that the right products are picked and delivered damage-free. Supply chain leaders from across the country will be at Modex looking to ensure they have the right automated and non-automated tools to meet current and future needs in a fast-growing industry.

In addition to the opportunity to kick the tires on the latest equipment, attendees can choose from more than 100 seminars and four keynotes during the concurrent education conference. Among the topics covered will be automation, robotics, workforce management, manufacturing, sustainability, risk management, emerging technologies, transportation solutions, data management, and software solutions.

DC Velocity will be hosting a Transportation & Logistics Theater located in Hall C, where six leading providers of logistics solutions will present educational seminars.

We have robotics covered as well. Be sure to stop by the DC Velocity booth, B-6410, to catch our Robotics Forum, where more than a dozen developers of robotic solutions will discuss the deployment and advantages of automation and robotic systems.

If you can’t make it to Atlanta, be sure to check out our daily coverage, as our team of editors will be out in force to report on all the happenings at the conference and on the show floor. And if you’re into visuals, DC Velocity will produce videos highlighting top technologies and solutions displayed during the show.

It certainly will be good to get back together again. We hope to see you there.