Beckhoff AA3000 Electric Cylinders Provide Precise, Energy-efficient Motion

The new AA3000 series electric cylinders from Beckhoff are ideally suited as direct drives for linear motion applications with high process forces and speeds. The series offers optimal force, dynamics and a compact footprint combined with the advantages of servo technology, such as closed-loop positioning, safe positioning at a standstill and high energy efficiency.

The integrated mechanism – composed of precise roller bearings, ball screw and guide – provides backlash-free, purely translatory motion. Furthermore, this results in very compact dimensions. The shaft end of the spindle features an external thread to mount conventional adapters, such as ball heads or clamping hooks typically used with pneumatic/hydraulic devices.

The first product of the new series is the AA3033 electric cylinder, which is offered in two variants:

12,500 N peak force, 3,700 N continuous force and 0.5 m/s maximum speed.

6,250 N peak force, 1,850 N continuous force and 1.0 m/s maximum speed.

Standard mechanical mounting, enhanced performance and efficiency

The flange size of the electric cylinder is based on ISO 15552 and has bolting points on both sides in case, for example, an application requires a swivel bolt connection. This compatibility makes the conversion from pneumatic to electric drive technology particularly easy.

Beyond high resolution, the safe 24-bit multiturn encoder offers the advantages of One Cable Technology (OCT) and an electronic identification plate for fast and simple commissioning. In addition, the AA3000 electric cylinder series simplifies access to process data: TwinCAT 3 automation software automatically configures position travel limits and known position offset for the encoder after reading in the nameplate. These capabilities help engineers optimize performance quickly and easily. Other spindle pitches and a backlash-free holding brake are also available as options.